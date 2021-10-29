Satanists Convince Pennsylvania School District to Alter Dress Code

A Pennsylvania satanic organization has convinced Delaware County school district that its dress code was discriminatory against the religious group, ABC 6 reported.

Joseph Rose, who runs Satanic Delco, says fellow worshipers who had children in the Rose Tree Media School District alerted him of language in its dress code banning clothing or items that are “satanic in nature,” ABC 6 reported.

"The idea that a public school would allow religious expression in school, but choose to single out and prohibit the expression of one specific religion obviously seemed like a problem for us," Rose told the outlet.

Rose said he exchanged emails and calls with the district for a month to alter the dress code and change the language that read “satanic in nature,” the New York Post reported.

He recently succeeded and the school announced, “Although we have had no complaints or concerns brought forward by any student, parent, or resident we will remove this language from our current dress code information in the student handbook."

Rose said he will take his cause to other schools that have similar treatment or jargon, the Toronto Sun reported.

Satanic Delco says they do not worship the devil but embrace the name Satan, the Toronto Sun reported.

"We do not promote a belief in a personal Satan. To embrace the name Satan is to embrace rational inquiry removed from supernaturalism and archaic tradition-based superstitions. Satanists should actively work to hone critical thinking and exercise reasonable agnosticism in all things. Our beliefs must be malleable to the best current scientific understandings of the material world — never the reverse," a statement on their website says.

Related Stories