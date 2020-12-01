Scientists Discover New Underwater Species Near Puerto Rico

Scientists have discovered a new underwater species, authorities announced. Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on a virtual underwater expedition, using only a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, recently uncovered a new species of ctenophore, or comb jelly, near Puerto Rico.

“It’s unique because we were able to describe a new species based entirely on high-definition video,” said NOAA scientist Allen Collins in a press release.

The ROV had high-definition cameras on it, which allowed the scientists to uncover this never-before-scene species. However, because the expedition was conducted virtually with the ROV, they could not get samples from the species.

The video is the only evidence that they have of the newly found species, which they named Duobrachium sparksae.

“We didn’t have sample-collection capabilities on the ROV at the time,” said Collins, adding that even if they did, "gelatinous animals...don’t preserve very well" and it would have been hard for them to process it once it was removed from the water.

