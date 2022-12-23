Scientists Find New Group of Critically Endangered Pink Iguanas in Galapagos

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:01 AM PST, December 23, 2022

Pink iguanas are hard to spot even on their native island. Though they can grow to a foot-and-a-half long, they live only on the slopes of Wolf Volcano.

The pink iguana is one of the rarest creatures on Earth, and it exists in just one place: Isabela Island, which is part of the Galapagos. The pink iguana was first spotted in the 1980s and now a new group has been found by scientists in the Galapagos.

Washington Tapia, the director of Galapagos Conservancy, told Reuters that “researchers are happy to report that they’ve located more hatchlings and young Pink Iguanas.

“Incidentally, the iguanas are born green, and acquire their unusual hue as they mature.

The discovery is good news for this critically endangered species,” Tapia added.

Pink iguanas are hard to spot even on their native island.

Though they can grow to a foot-and-a-half long, they live only on the slopes of Wolf Volcano.

Teams from the Galapagos Conservancy are monitoring the population, in the hopes that they can keep this extraordinary species from passing into history.

