Will Elon Musk actually step down as head of Twitter? The question remains, after a Twitter poll that ended Monday found that 57.5% of those who responded voted “yes” to Musk’s question, “Should I step down as the head of Twitter?”

More than 17.5 million Twitter users voted in the poll and Musk has said in the original poll that he intends to “abide by the results of this poll.”

Musk used similar polling systems to make other major Twitter decisions, including reinstating the Twitter account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned from the platform following the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot for spreading misinformation.

Musk, nor Twitter, has come out with an official announcement as to what will happen next, though Musk has tweeted since that “there is no successor” in response to speculations that he already has a new CEO picked out.

This is the latest in several controversial moves by Musk since taking over as the CEO of Twitter in October.

Last week, Musk suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists, including independent reporters and those with major publications like CNN and The New York Times, before reinstating them Saturday following a similar Twitter poll.

Musk claimed he was doxxed by the journalists, who shared his whereabouts which were “basically assassination coordinates.” He tweeted earlier in the week that the car driving one of his children was being followed, and blocked from moving.

However, no police reports had been filed related to the event as of last week, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

He used the same rule to earlier ban accounts that were tracking private jets, including his own.

Over the weekend, Twitter also announced that users would no longer be able to post links to competitor social media sites, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, and Trump’s Truth Social. The list did not appear to include LinkedIn, TikTok or Parler.

