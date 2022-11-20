Elon Musk Reinstates Former President Trump’s Twitter Account

So far, there have been crickets from former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account – not a single tweet has been sent yet – since the social media company’s new CEO, Elon Musk, reactivated the account Saturday night.

It came after Musk tweeted a poll asking users whether or not they thought he should reinstate it.

By Saturday night results showed 51.8% in favor after 15 million votes.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted. The phrase is Latin, translating to “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Trump’s account was indefinitely banned following the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which also injured more than 130 police officers, over allegedly inciting the insurrection. Trump’s timeline reads like a time capsule, frozen on Jan. 8, 2021. His posts tweeting misinformation and disinformation about the 2020 presidential election are still up, with warning messages attached.

Trump has indicated he’d prefer to stay on his own Truth Social platform. At this point, it’s unclear if he will return to his nearly 90 million Twitter followers. When asked about the ban lift while giving a talk at the Republican Jewish Coalition meeting in Las Vegas, Trump reportedly said, “They have a lot of problems,” referring to the troubles that have plagued the platform since Musk took it over. “You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it.”

Kanye West, who was also recently banned over anti-semetic comments, also reappeared on the platform Sunday, tweeting “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked.”

