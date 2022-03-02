Teen Tracks 'Russian Oligarch Jets' on Twitter, Biden Says DOJ Task Force Will Probe 'Ill-Begotten Gains'

The noose is tightening on the cronies of Vladimir Putin, as President Joe Biden announced during his State of the Union address Tuesday that the United States is coming after their assets, including yachts and properties estimated to be worth billions.

“We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets. We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” Biden said.

The Justice Department is actively deciding which oligarchs should be singled out for sanctions.

Putin's billionaire buddies have used their vast wealth to acquire luxury homes in London, Paris and Manhattan, like one $45 million mansion just off Fifth Avenue. It’s owned by a longtime Putin crony, who is now barred from entering the United States.

Private jets are also in the crosshairs. Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old college student, is behind a Twitter account that says it's tracking planes owned by Russian oligarchs.

Meanwhile, Putin is facing growing unrest at home over his war.



Thousands of Russians have been thrown in jail, including school children photographed at a police station. One little girl was still clutching the colorful sign she made that reads “No War.”

