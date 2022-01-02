Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s Personal Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

One of Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s verified Twitter accounts has been permanently suspended.

On Sunday, the social media company banned the Republican congresswoman from Georgia’s @mtgreene personal account, for repeatedly violating their COVID-19 misinformation guidelines.

Greene still has access to and can Tweet from her congressional account, @RepMTG.

However, the right-wing politician used the suspended account more often, which had more than 465,000 followers.

The tweet that triggered this ban showed a graph with misleading information regarding the number of deaths due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Taylor-Greene is notorious for sharing conspiracy theories and false claims about the 2020 Presidential election.

