Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Hot Water After Making Comments About Colleague's Transgender Daughter

Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was admonished by critics after the freshman lawmaker posted an anti-transgender sign outside her office on Wednesday, in what some believe was a response to the transgender pride flag Rep. Marie Newman, a democrat from Illinois, placed outside her office in support of her transgender daughter, The Washington Post reported.

This comes as Greene attempted to block pro-LGBTQ legislation from passing and tweeted that the move was “to give every Member of Congress time to rethink destroying #WomensRights and #WomensSports and #ReligiousFreedom before voting for the #EqualityAct!” NBC News reported.

The House passed the bill on Thursday known with a vote of 224 to 206. Three Republicans voted "yes" on the bill. The bill is expected to face an uphill battle in the Senate. The day before, during Wednesday's House committee meeting, Newman called her transgender daughter the “strongest, bravest person I know."

"Without the Equality Act, millions of Americans like my daughter can be denied housing, education, and more simply because they identify as transgender. I am voting to pass the bill for my daughter,” she said, NBC News reported.

The Congresswoman later posted a video on her Twitter putting up the flag as a symbol of unity. “Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil.'"

“Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens the door,” she wrote with an emoji wink and transgender flag emoji.

Newman's video has since gone viral, viewed by more than 2 million people, with many showing their support of the Illinois lawmaker. “As a resident of Georgia, may I take the time to say Thank you so much for standing up to MGT and for The Equality Act," one person on social media wrote. "We need more people like you who are willing to stand up for what is right.”

Greene shot back with her own video that shows her placing a large sign outside her office that stated her message loud and clear. “There are TWO genders; MALE & FEMALE. Trust The Science,” the sign read.

She also tweeted, “As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams.”

Greene's inflammatory statements have sparked outrage among some of her colleagues.

Newman’s fellow Illinois Democrat, Rep. Sea Casten called Greene’s poster “sickening, pathetic, unimaginably cruel.”

“This hate is exactly why the #EqualityAct is necessary and what we must protect [Newman’s] daughter and all our LGBTQ+ loved ones against,” he tweeted.

Virginia Rep. Don Byer, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday that Greene was "cyberbullying her colleague's child" with an "ugly, bigoted attack is absolutely beyond the pale" and called for fellow lawmakers to support Newman, CNN reported.

