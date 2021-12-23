People are looking for the holy grail of food — healthy, good for the environment, and tasty — but some meat alternatives are having difficulty with the taste part.

Scientists at the University of Queensland are trying to make plant-based proteins more palatable, even for those of us who don't claim to be vegetarian or vegan.

"We need to know the fundamental science to know what is it that makes a meat burger hold together and feel juicy and elastic in the mouth," Prof. Heather Smyth from the University of Queensland stated. "And can we mimic that in plant proteins?"

They're sniffing, and squishing, and frying patties up on the grill, all in the name of making meat alternatives taste better.

"I think it's actually quite exciting," Professor Jason Stokes from the University of Queensland said. "Because it's actually giving a new start-up culture, if you like, in this space."

"And that should lead to new crops and new agricultural targets. I think as a farmer, they should be excited to think about new opportunities."

