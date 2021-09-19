One of the most expensive bottles of booze in the world is up for grabs. It’s a single malt scotch whiskey, and it’s been 80 years in the works.

Whiskey-maker Gordon and Macphail barreled the liquor during World War II.

“Distilleries were turned into arms manufacturers or clothing manufacturers,” Sotheby’s Spirits Specialist Jonny Fowle explained to CBS News’ Ian Lee.

“Everything was used for the war effort. So to have any whiskey distilled in 1940, let alone that still exists today and that you can drink, is extremely rare.”

The resulting Scotch is now on the auction block. And it’s several floors above top shelf as it is priced at $100,000 to $200,000.

And according to Fowle, it tastes pretty good.

“There's a sort of rhubarb and custard, apple, apple crumble, custard, apple pie kind of flavor in there,” he stated. And at six figures a bottle, it’d better be the best apple crumble in the history of apple crumbles.

But, as Fowle notes, a tipple like this is more of an investment than a cocktail.

“Whiskey is becoming popular as an investment, and it's also popular just to collect and have as a sort of trophy piece as if you're buying art. And then plenty of people will be drinking these.”

Sotheby’s is auctioning off the whiskey in October. And if you can’t make it, don’t worry, about 249 other bottles will be sold at stores.

