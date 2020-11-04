‘Liquor Store Near Me’ Is Top Google Search Amid Election Day Stress

It’s the United States of—Stress. As Election Day tensions reached a boiling point, network anchors reflected the anxiety being felt across the country on both sides. The top two searches on Google were “liquor store near me” and “fries near me.”

"The first thing is every Democrat, just put the razor blades and the Ambien back in the medicine cabinet. We're going to be fine. We're going to be fine," Democratic operative James Carville said during a late night appearance on MSNBC.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Nicole Wallace wondered whether meditation might help, and “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King and evening news anchor Norah O’Donnell tried to analyze where America’s collective head was at.

Rapper Cardi B at first looked calm, then revealed that the stress was making her smoke cigarettes. Actress Sharon Stone said she was driven to tears watching TV last night.

Stephen Colbert hosted an election special on Showtime, and opened with language he'd never use on his CBS show.

“I’m happy to be on Showtime, [but] holy sh*t, this is a weird f*cking election,” Colbert said.

Watching the returns kept some people busy in the kitchen, including Chrissy Teigen, who was “stress cooking.” Ryan Seacrest said he ate four small pizzas. And former Miss USA Olivia Culpo also gorged on pizza.

And while the country is incredibly divided, there seems to be agreement on one thing: two-thirds of Americans say they wish 2020 were over.

