77% of Americans Fear Post-Election Violence, Poll Finds

Many Americans are on edge, and a troubling new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found 77% of Americans are anticipating some sort of violent reaction to the election. Around the country, cities are bracing for potential civil unrest.

In Beverly Hills, California, military style vehicles on loan from the Santa Paula Police Department are patrolling the streets. That’s in addition to 80 armed guards from private security firms that have been hired to supplement the Beverly Hills Police Department. And at least for the next two days, the city is also closing off its iconic Rodeo Drive to the public.

Big chains are also taking steps to protect their stores. CVS is leaving it up to “local leadership” to put up plywood boards in their 10,000 stores nationwide. The GAP, which has 2,000 stores, says “contingency plans are in place for any issues that may arise. Target, with 1,900 locations, says it was “taking precautionary steps to ensure safety.”

Things are so tense, a radio station in Orlando has decided its listeners are ready to de-stress with soothing Christmas music.

RELATED STORIES

Joe Biden Kicks Off Election Day With Visit to Son Beau's Grave

Here's What to Expect on Election Night

Tips to Beat Stress and Help You Stay Calm on Election Day