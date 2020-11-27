Scottish Deerhound Takes the Gold and Wins Best in Show at National Dog Show

Clarie, a Scottish deerhound won the coveted spot of “Best in Show,” at this year's National Dog Show.

The 3-year-old pooch from the hound group defeated six other dogs from her division. It was the first time in the show’s 135-year history that a Scottish deerhound fetched the title, according to Wayne Ferguson, president of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and host of the annual competition.

“Scottish deerhounds are not usually in the Best in Show limelight,” Ferguson told NJ Advance Media, adding that they’re “one of the oldest breeds that the American Kennel Club recognized.”

Claire’s owner, Angela Lloyd, gushed over the win but said she wasn’t surprised since Claire comes from a long line of champions. Her grandmother, Hickory won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club in 2011 and her mother, Chelsea, won reserve Best in Show at the 2015 National Dog competition, the New York Post reported.

“Claire has so many wonderful traits,” said Lloyd. “She embodies the same qualities. She is very similar to her grandmother, especially in the eyes.”

Another highlight of the show was the introduction of three new dog breeds: the Barbet, the Belgian Laekenois, and the Dogo Argentino, according to NBC.

The show, founded by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia in 1879, and held annually since 1933, looked a bit different than it has in previous years because of COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s show featured 600 dogs rather than the usual 2,000. Cardboard cutouts replaced by a “live” audience and handlers, dog owners and staff were only permitted on site, CNN reported.

