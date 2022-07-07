A Scottish photographer not only captured a wedding, but helped save it.

From Orlando, Florida, Amanda and Paul Riesel traveled more than 4,000 miles by plane to get married on the Scottish island of Skye, according to a report by The Guardian.

The outlet reported that the wedding took two years to prepare and cost Amanda, a school meals supervisor, and her groom more than $14,500.

The trek to the couple's dream wedding got off to a rocky start when their flight from Orlando to the United Kingdom diverted to Philadelphia. That delay was followed by stops at London Heathrow and Inverness, according to the BBC.

“All of us had breakdowns along the way. It was delay, delay, delay,” Paul told the Guardian.

The night before their wedding, the weary couple finally made it to Skye after 11 p.m. on Monday, June 20, only to deal with the fact that all of their luggage had vanished along the way, The Guardian reported.

“We didn’t know the luggage hadn’t made it until we were in Inverness,” Amanda told the site. Fortunately, she carried the wedding rings and flowers in her carry-on.

“It dawned on me that we would have to cancel and there was nothing else I could do.”

Their local photographer Rosie Woodhouse stepped up and tried to salvage their wedding. “I told them I was sure I could make this work, and Skye is an amazing place,” she told The Guardian.

Woodhouse went to social media to post an appeal before midnight that same day. By the next morning, she had been flooded with offers to help the couple on their special day. According to The Guardian, by 10 a.m. on June 21, Amanda had eight wedding dresses to choose from and Paul a full kilt set.

“Rosie did all of this, I was oblivious to all the work that went on in the background,” Amanda told The Guardian. “In the middle of the night people responded, one woman even dropped off normal clothes to help. We woke up to this beautiful thing orchestrated for us. Because of her perseverance we got married.”

Despite the adjustments the couple had to make, the wedding went smoothly.

“Every single person Rosie introduced us to and that offered to help will forever have a place in our hearts,” Amanda told The Guardian.

“The people of Skye will be famous in Orlando because we will tell anyone who will listen that they are the reason our love was cemented into a perfectly imperfect wedding day. There will never be enough words for us to express how grateful we are.”

