California investigators are now utilizing cadaver dogs in a bid to help solve the years-long unsolved case of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, according to authorities.

Smart was last seen after being walked home by a friend from an off-campus party 25 years ago, officials said. She has since remained in the spotlight as investigators continue to work to solve the unsolved case.

Investigators have executed a search warrant for the home of Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores, who officials said is the prime suspect in Smart's 1996 case, according to a press release.

Paul Flores has never been arrested or charged in the case. He is believed to be the last person to see Smart alive, according to multiple reports.

The Sheriff's Office announced Monday that they will be using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar during the course of their searches. The search process began Monday morning and could take up to two days to complete.

Last year, investigators searched Paul Flores' home and other locations throughout California and Washington State.

