Search Is on for Killers of Mississippi Man and His 8-Month Pregnant Sister Slain in Robbery Gone Wrong

Three people, including a woman who was eight months pregnant, were killed in what police have said was a robbery gone wrong at a Mississippi home, police said.

Faustino Ramirez Garcia, 19, his sister, Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia, 20, and her unborn child were killed in the horrific triple homicide last Tuesday, the Canton Police said. A 1-year-old was shot in the face, but she survived and was taken to the hospital, Canton Police said.

Authorities arrived at the scene around 1:30 a.m. after a friend reported that Faustino was shot in the back of the head, and laying outside the home. Once inside, police found Maudilia shot in the face and her daughter injured. There was a fourth person, their 15-year-old brother, who was found hiding inside the closet, who also survived. The 1-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is back home with relatives.

"We are looking for leads to solve this crime," Canton Police Chief Otha Brown told Inside Edition Digital.

Investigators say the shooting was the result of a robbery gone wrong. No suspect has been arrested.

RELATED STORIES

9-Year-Old Michaela Garecht’s Alleged Killer Appears in Court For Her 1988 Cold Case Homicide

Kansas Father Charged with Capital Murder in Connection with the Abduction and Double Homicide of His Children

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, Charged With Homicide in Connection With Kenosha Shootings During Jacob Blake Protest