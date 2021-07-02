Search Is on for Man Who Dragged Woman Into Bronx Woods in Violent Attack Stopped by Passing Good Samaritan | Inside Edition

Search Is on for Man Who Dragged Woman Into Bronx Woods in Violent Attack Stopped by Passing Good Samaritan

Crime
Police sketch of wanted man in New York City
Police sketch of suspect wanted in daylight attack.NYPD
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 1:17 PM PDT, July 2, 2021

The New York Police Department has issued a sketch of man wanted for assaulting a woman as she walked in broad daylight.

New York City police are asking for help in identifying a man who jumped a woman who was out for a walk in the middle of the afternoon.

The 31-year-old woman was walking along a bike-and-pedestrian path on June 23 when the man rushed her from behind, covered her mouth and nose and dragged her into the trees along City Island Road in the Bronx, police said.

The suspect "pinned her face-down, mounted her and began twisting her neck," the NYPD said in a statement.

A good Samaritan riding his bike heard the woman scream and stopped, causing the suspect to run off, authorities said. The woman was treated for scrapes and bruises by paramedics at the scene.

The attacker was described by police as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, thin and well-groomed. He was wearing white surgical gloves, a gray, fitted T-shirt, cargo pants and sneakers.

It was the second time this week that a woman in the city was violently attacked. 

A 35-year-old woman jogging alone in a trendy Williamsburg neighborhood was violently tackled to the ground and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man, police said. The police are now asking the public’s help in identifying the assailant. 

That attack occurred Monday evening at approximately 8:10 p.m. when a woman, dressed in sneakers, black running shorts, and a top, was traveling southbound on Morgan Avenue when she noticed that she was being followed. 

NYPD spokesman and Detective Hubert Reyes told Inside Edition Digital that at one point, the woman stopped intentionally to let the person pass but instead, the man continued to follow her as she headed westbound.

According to video surveillance released by the NYPD, the woman was thrown to the pavement, where she was held down as the man reached into her shorts, groping and grabbing her buttocks. When the woman tried to fight the man off, he ran, the video surveillance showed.

The woman was not physically injured and refused medical treatment, the police said.

Anyone with information in either assault is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or post to the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

