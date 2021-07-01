Man Caught on Camera Tackling Woman to Ground in Violent Sexual Attack on Brooklyn Street: NYPD

A 35-year-old woman jogging alone in a trendy Williamsburg neighborhood was violently tackled to the ground and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man, police said. The police are now asking the public’s help in helping to identify and track down the assailant.

The incident took place on Monday evening at approximately 8:10 p.m. when a woman, dressed in sneakers, black running shorts, and a top, was traveling southbound on Morgan Avenue when she noticed that she was being followed.

NYPD spokesman and Detective Hubert Reyes told Inside Edition Digital that at one point, the woman stopped intentionally to let the person pass but instead, the man continued to follow her as she headed westbound on Stagg Street.

While in front of 361 Stagg St., the man tackled the woman from behind, police said.

According to video surveillance released by the NYPD, the woman then lost her footing and fell forward. The men could be seen holding the woman down, reaches into her shorts, and forcibly groping and grabbing her buttocks. When the woman tried to fight the man off, the man fled the scene, running eastbound on Stagg Street, the video surveillance showed.

The woman was not physically injured and refused medical treatment, the police said.

The alleged assailant is described as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 165 pounds. He has a medium build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green camouflage pants, and black sneakers, according to the NYPD..

“Be aware that his individual may still be out there,” Reyes said. “We urge anyone to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline.”

According to NYPD crime data, rapes have seen a 5.2% uptick in the last year, from 650 reported rapes in 2020 to 684 reported rapes in 2021.

The public can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). They can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

