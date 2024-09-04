Secret Service Flanks Barron Trump as He Arrives for First Day of School at NYU

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:39 PM PDT, September 4, 2024

Barron will not be staying in one of the university's dorms. Instead, he will be living in his childhood home, Trump Tower.

Barron Trump grew up in Manhattan, and that is where he is going to college.

Today was Barron Trump's first day of school, and the former first son arrived at New York University flanked by Secret Service agents.

Otherwise, the youngest son of Donald Trump looked just like every other incoming freshman with a backpack slung over his shoulder.

Barron is enrolled in the prestigious Stern School of Business at NYU, a highly competitive program that accepts just one of every 20 applicants.

NYU is a huge urban school with 50,000 students, and it's an open campus, very much part of the downtown scene, but Barron will not be staying in one of the university's dorms. Instead, he will be living in his childhood home — Trump Tower.

His mother, Melania Trump, has been spotted in the city ahead of her son's first day of school.

A number of high-profile celebrities have sent their children to the school, including Kelly Ripa, whose daughter Lola graduated from NYU last year, and Mick Jagger, whose son Lucas attended NYU.

Barron's dad says he is pleased with his son's choice of school, calling it "a very high-quality place" and his son a "very smart guy."

