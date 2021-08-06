Security Camera Catches Mischievous Bear Breaking Into Car Outside California Courthouse | Inside Edition

Security Camera Catches Mischievous Bear Breaking Into Car Outside California Courthouse

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:54 PM PDT, August 6, 2021

The entertaining incident happened in Downieville, California, near the Tahoe National Forest.

A security camera in California caught an unlikely act of breaking and entering.

In the footage, a bear approaches a parked car at night. The clever creature then opens the vehicle's rear door, looks around — to make sure no one’s watching, of course — and then climbs in.

It spends several seconds inside, perhaps admiring the sedan’s interior, before climbing out and strolling away.

The next morning, the car owner, who worked for the Sierra County Sheriff's Office and had their car parked next to a courthouse, noticed the door partially open.

The mischief happened in Downieville, California, near the Tahoe National Forest.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office shared the video on their Facebook page and said, "Please don’t forget to lock your doors and secure/remove anything that may attract our bears!"

