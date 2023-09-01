With security concerns persisting on college campuses, Inside Edition’s security consultant, Bill Stanton, met with students from Hunter College in New York to discuss some survival tips.

Stanton’s first tip is to stay focused on your surroundings and not your phone. While walking on campus, Stanton stressed the importance of keeping your head on a swivel to ensure you stay aware of what's happening around you.

The second tip stems from the tragic murders of four Idaho college students killed in their home last November. Stanton urges students to invest in a good lock and to always lock their bedroom doors.

Tip three could benefit everyone who uses rideshare apps and is riding alone — always match the license plate given on the app to the car there to pick you up.

Finally, Stanton showed the students that everyday objects such as a mug or an umbrella could be turned into tools to protect themselves against an attacker.

Stanton wasn’t the only one to share tips on how to survive the semester. Yale University’s campus police union released a “survival guide” for first-year students that included a picture of the Grim Reaper.

The elite school’s guide included warnings to stay off the streets after 8 p.m. and to never walk alone after stating that murders, burglaries, and motor vehicle theft have all increased over the past year.