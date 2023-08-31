A Virginia homeowner consoled a FedEx Driver after a brazen porch pirate snatched a package right out of her hands.

The homeowner’s doorbell camera captures the moment the thief stole the package, and takes off running towards a car.

The delivery woman told the homeowner in Richmond, Virginia, what happened.

“He walked with me all the way to here then grabbed it out of my hand, ran to his car and sped off. And I'm hoping you got it on your Ring doorbell,” the delivery woman said.

Video shows the homeowner comforting the delivery woman and offering her to come into her home.

“No, I’m good. I appreciate it. I just wanted to let you know that your package has gotten stolen,” the FedEx worker said.

In the package was a $1,600 iPad for homeowner Jessica Saenz’s husband.

“I couldn’t believe it, that guy was right in front of my door,” Saenz tells Inside Edition. “I don’t feel secure now. I don’t feel safe.”

FedEx says they are working with local authorities as they investigate the incident.