Arizona Teacher Finds Gun in Preschooler’s Backpack: Police

Arizona police launched an investigation after teachers found a gun in the backpack of a preschooler.

The incident occurred at Kyrene De Estrella Elementary School around 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, FOX 10 reported. Phoenix Police said that school administrators were able to secure the gun before officers arrived.

The district wrote in a statement that the gun was found when one of the teachers was helping a preschooler unpack their backpack, according to 12 News.

Police began investigating the incident immediately and determined that the kid had no intent to harm anyone and that the gun was placed in the backpack by mistake, Arizona Republic reported.

"At no time was there a suspected threat to the campus, and because it was handled so quickly, a lockdown was not necessary," the Kyrene Emergency Management Team said, according to the Arizona Republic.

Police said the family of the student realized the child had a gun and called the school to self-report it and are now cooperating with police, Arizona Republic reported.

No arrests have been made as a result of the incident, but police said they will submit their findings to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to consider possible charges, if appropriate, according to the Arizona Republic.