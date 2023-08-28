A University of South Carolina student was shot and killed after being mistaken for an intruder.

Nick Donofrio had just moved into a house near campus ahead of the start of his junior year when he was shot by his neighbor after he mistakenly tried to enter the wrong house on his street.

Police say Donofrio returned from a night out around 2 a.m. on Saturday but attempted to get into the wrong home as many of the houses on his street looked similar to his.

After attempting to get into someone else’s house, someone inside opened fire on Donofrio. He was found dead on the porch.

Despite the tragic death, the shooter may not face any charges due to South Carolina’s Castle Doctrine, which is similar to the Stand Your Ground Laws in other states.

The Castle Law permits people to use “deadly force” if they believe their home, or “castle," is under threat. South Carolina is one of ten states that have this law.

Donofrio is the latest victim added to the list of those harmed or killed after approaching the wrong address this year.

In a separate incident, Kaylin Gillis was also shot and killed after she and a friend drove up the wrong driveway in upstate New York.

In Missouri, teenager Ralph Yarl was shot in the head in April after he went to the wrong home to pick up his younger brother. He has made a miraculous recovery and just started his senior year of high school.