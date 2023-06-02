See You Later, Alligator: MMA Fighter Speaks Out After Saving the Day at Florida Elementary School

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 4:05 PM PDT, June 2, 2023

Staff at a Florida elementary school found themselves in a sticky situation when a giant alligator started storming the grounds.

Time being of the essence, the decision was made to get rid of the massive reptile by calling in an MMA fighter.

Enter Mike Dragich, who arrived on the scene just in time to save the day.

Even more impressive may have been the fact that Dragich took down his 10-foot opponent with nothing but his bare hands.

"I get there not knowing what I’m expecting, and I get in and I see this monster," Dragich tells Inside Edition.

The alligator put up a formidable fight, but the crowd favorite was clear from the start.

Students cheered and clapped while watching Dragich take on the alligator, all from the safety of their classrooms.

Dragich said it made him feel like a superhero.

"They were an amazing crowd," Dragich says. "Super nice. And like I said, I felt like Batman. It was unbelievable."

Dragich struggled at first to subdue the alligator, and repeatedly failed to get a pitch pole around the reptile's snout.

That's when the fighter decided to just grab the alligator by the tail, and then pin it to the ground.

It may not have been his toughest fight, but Dragich says it was certainly his "most memorable."

 

