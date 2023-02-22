Fatal Attack Footage: Alligator Glides Towards Florida Woman, Leaps Out of Water and Drags Her Into the Lake

Animals
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 2:45 PM PST, February 22, 2023

The horrible moment that a Florida woman was attacked by an alligator as she was walking her dog was caught on video obtained exclusively by Inside Edition.

The horrible moment that a Florida woman was attacked by an alligator as she was walking her dog was caught on video obtained exclusively by Inside Edition.

A nearby birdwatching camera captured the moments leading up to the attack and the brutal aftermath.

The 11-foot alligator is spotted just before the attack as it glides across the water towards Gloria Serge as the unsuspecting grandmother walks her dog by the water's edge.

The Travel Birds wildlife camera shows that the alligator never slows down as it leaps out of the water and onto the land.

Then, in an instant, the alligator grabs a hold of the 85-year-old woman and drags her into the water.

Her neighbor Carol Thomas tells Inside Edition that she attempted to save the victim while calling for help.

Gloria was still alive after being dragged in, so Carol says she grabbed a pole of out the ground in hopes of reaching her neighbor at the Fort Pierce senior living community.

This all plays out during the 911 call, as Carol tries to reach her neighbor using that pole while on the phone with the dispatcher.

"It's horrible for her family. It's horrible. Just horrible, and her friends ... I talked to a couple of her friends yesterday. They were devastated," Carol tells Inside Edition.

Carol adds that while she wishes she had gotten their sooner, there was no way she would have been able to save Gloria in time.

The Florida Wildlife Commission says serious injuries from alligators are rare, but they do happen. 

There is also a dedicated number for people to call if they see an alligator somewhere it should not be in the state. Residents can reach out to the toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.

 

Related Stories

Alligator Expert Tips: Avoiding an Attack and Keeping Pets Safe
Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters
Elderly Florida Woman Survives Gator Attack in Retirement Community
4-Foot-Long Alligator Pulled From Prospect Park Lake in BrooklynOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv
1

President Biden Visits Ukraine: How Officials Planned Top-Secret Trip to Kyiv

Politics
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say
2

Person of Interest Detained in Shooting Death of Roman Catholic Bishop David O’Connell, LA Authorities Say

Crime
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism
3

Ohio Train Derailment: Buttigieg Sends Warning to Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Mess After Intense Criticism

News
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom
4

Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Body Found in River Identified as Missing UK Mom

News
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less
5

Supermarket Savings Tips: How to Avoid Shrinkflation as Some Companies Give Consumers Less

Shopping