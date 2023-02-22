Residents who live near the site where a Florida woman was killed by an alligator while trying to rescue her dog are being warned to stay away from the water when out with their pets.

Tensions remains high in the Fort Pierce senior living community where 85-year-old grandmother Gloria Serge was attacked and dragged under by a 10-foot alligator on Monday.

With 1.3 million alligators living in Florida's lakes and waterways, there is always a risk of an attack when walking near the water where these reptiles live.

Alligator expert Keenan Harkin tells Inside Edition that there are a few ways to minimize the risk of a surprise attack by an alligator.

"These animals are ambush predators," warns Keenan.

"You could have a 12-foot alligator hiding in a foot of water, and you wouldn't even know it was there. They are really masters of camouflage," Keenan explains. "So it's very important you don't walk your animals near the water's edge ever."

Even more important than that is when to walk pets.

"Never during dawn and dusk," Keenan says. "These are times when the alligators are going to be hunting."

