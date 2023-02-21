A 700-pound alligator killed an 85-year-old Florida woman who was trying to save her dog from an attack by the 10-foot-long beast, according to reports.

The incident, which occurred outside Spanish Lakes Fairways, a retirement community in Fort Pierce, happened Monday, according to the New York Post.

Neighbors said the alligator emerged from the water suddenly and dragged the woman under, CBS News reported.

The unidentified octogenarian was walking her dog when the massive alligator grabbed it, residents told WPTV.

The woman tried to get the dog away from the gator but in her struggle became the victim to the beast, according to WPTV.

The dog survived the attack.

After residents called 911, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and police quickly came to the scene.

The gator was trapped by a local trapper, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"The victim has been recovered and a contracted nuisance alligator trapper has captured the alligator involved in the incident," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said alligators usually don't attack people and that fatalities from gator attacks are rare.

In the last 10 years, Florida has averaged just eight unprovoked alligator bites requiring medical attention per year, the commission said.

