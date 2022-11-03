Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters

Heroes
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:34 PM PDT, November 3, 2022

As Cristiano Piquet flew his motorized rig above a canal near Miami, Piquet spotted a car submerged in the water and a woman’s head just above the surface.

A quick-thinking paraglider helped save a woman’s life after her car was plunged into alligator-infested waters in Florida.  

It was a sunny and clear morning when Cristiano Piquet decided to go paragliding in Miami. As he flew his motorized rig above a canal near Miami, Piquet spotted a car submerged in the water and a woman’s head just above the surface.  

She was clinging to the vehicle for dear life in fear of drowning or falling victim to an alligator. 

Piquet made an emergency landing in a nearby field and ran as fast as he could to the woman, footage captured on his GoPro showed.  

“You need help?” he shouted to her.  

“Oh my God! I fell with my car in here!” the woman said.  

Hearing the commotion, a neighbor on the other side of the canal could also hear the commotion and rushed to help. Using a rope, he got the woman out just in the nick of the time.  

“I saw there was nobody else around,” he told Inside Edition. “I was at the right place at the right time.”

