The Mayor of Vienna, Georgia, is being praised as a hero after saving a family from being struck by an incoming train.

In the early morning hours on Oct. 8, the vehicle of Rodreka Morgan, 26, had stalled on the train tracks, trapping her and her three kids in harm's way, according to a Facebook post from Vienna Police.

Mayor Eddie Daniels was passing by when he noticed the family in danger and didn't hesitate jumping into action to rescue them from the quickly approaching train, reported WALB.

“I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor Daniels told WALB.

He quickly pulled out the mother, followed by her 3-year-old and 1-year-old, according to WALB. He was just pulling out the 6-year-old when the train slammed into the car, the outlet reported.

Mayor Daniels sustained minor injuries from the impact, requiring eight stitches and being left with a broken ankle, but he’s just grateful that he was able to help, WALB reported.

“I’m out here just doing God’s work, that’s what we’re supposed to do. And they told me I was a hero. I said I don’t feel like a hero, just feel like I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, what the people elected me to do,” Daniels told WALB.

While everyone made it out safely, upon investigation police found alcohol in the mother’s system. She has been charged with DUI and two counts of child endangerment, according to police.

