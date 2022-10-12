There was courtroom drama as a defendant took his shirt off in front of a Wisconsin judge recently.

Darrell Brooks is standing trial for allegedly driving his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, killing 6 people and wounding 62 others, said prosecutors.

Now, at his request, a judge is allowing Brooks to represent himself at his trial, in which he’s charged with six counts of intentional homicide. But the judge never expected Brooks to turn the trial into a circus.

“You are unable or unwilling to abide by simple rules of civility,” the judge told Brooks after he took off his shirt.

Brooks even waived an "objection sign," leaving the judge in shock, saying, “he has shown complete and utter disrespect.”

Witness Alyssa Gajewski, a dance coach, broke down on the stand, as she faced cross-examination by Brooks. On that fateful day, she was marching with her dance team when all those victims were mowed down around her.

As Brooks looked on to Gajewski’s testimony, he even rolled his eyes at one point. Gajewski testified that she "blacked out" from stress and shock, which caused Brooks to ask, "After observing people struck, how did the vehicle miss the people in front of you?”

Prosecutors objected to his question, calling it “irrelevant.”

Brooks initially entered an insanity plea but then changed it to not guilty. He faces life in prison if convicted.

