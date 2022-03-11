The beloved Dancing Grannies are back!

The Milwaukee-based cheer group is rehearsing for next week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. It will be their first big appearance since an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing three of their members and one member’s husband.

“They will be in our hearts as we’re performing. I know that I’m going to be bringing them with me,” one member said.

Betty Streng, 63, suffered a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury in the attack. It was her first performance with the troupe.

“Still recovering, but I'm so happy to be here,” Streng said.

Since the tragedy in Waukesha, interest in the group has skyrocketed, with more grannies than ever signing up.

They’re now sporting “Granny Strong” bracelets and shirts with the names of those who died.

At the parade, each granny will wear a “4” patch to honor those lost in the attack.

“We're gonna have tears behind our smiles, and it's gonna be a very emotional day,” one member said.

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Christmas parade attack, has pleaded not guilty. He remains behind bars with a $5 million bail.

Related Stories