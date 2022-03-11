Milwaukee Dancing Grannies Will Have 'Tears Behind Their Smiles' While Honoring Slain Members at Parade

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:49 AM PST, March 11, 2022

It will be their first big appearance since an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing three of their members and one member’s husband.

The beloved Dancing Grannies are back! 

The Milwaukee-based cheer group is rehearsing for next week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. It will be their first big appearance since an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing three of their members and one member’s husband. 

“They will be in our hearts as we’re performing. I know that I’m going to be bringing them with me,” one member said.

Betty Streng, 63, suffered a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury in the attack. It was her first performance with the troupe.

“Still recovering, but I'm so happy to be here,” Streng said.

Since the tragedy in Waukesha, interest in the group has skyrocketed, with more grannies than ever signing up.

They’re now sporting “Granny Strong” bracelets and shirts with the names of those who died. 

At the parade, each granny will wear a “4” patch to honor those lost in the attack.

“We're gonna have tears behind our smiles, and it's gonna be a very emotional day,” one member said.

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Christmas parade attack, has pleaded not guilty. He remains behind bars with a $5 million bail.

Related Stories

These Young Waukesha Parade Victims Are Still Struggling With Their Injuries Months After Unspeakable Tragedy
'Dancing Grannies' Wear Shirts Bearing Names of Their Members Killed in Waukesha Parade Tragedy During Routine
Waukesha Parade Suspect Knocked on Door of Random Man, Who Gave Him a Sandwich Before His Arrest

 

Dancing Granny Says She’s Determined to Get Team Going Again After AttackNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding
1

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Bravely Reveals He’s Still in Presidential Palace, Not in Hiding

News
With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail
With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail
2

With Her Family Still in Ukraine, Florida Woman Clings to Hope That Her People's Fighting Spirit Will Prevail

Human Interest
Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says
Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says
3

Mom Charged With Faking 2016 Kidnapping Had 'Other People' Involved, Sheriff Says

Crime
Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19
Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19
4

Spring Breakers Let Loose on Miami Beach After 2 Years of COVID-19

News
Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say
Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say
5

Florida Couple Stabbed to Death in 'Vicious and Gruesome' Attack as They Rode Their Bicycles Home, Police Say

Crime