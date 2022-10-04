An 8-year-old boy in Oklahoma is being hailed a hero after he saved his classmate who was choking on a chicken nugget, WRAL reported.

Garrett Brown from Norman, Oklahoma, sprang into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver on classmate Cashton York in school during lunch, KOCO reported.

Just before Garrett took matters into his own hands, the choking victim’s fellow third-grade classmates were calling for help for an adult. “Immediately the boys around him stood up and yelled for help for me, who was the adult in the room at the time, and I was across the cafeteria. So as soon as I heard them yell, I ran over,” the adult told WRAL

However, Garrett Brown was already in action trying to help his fellow classmate. Garrett had been trained by his father how to do the Heimlich maneuver and because of that, Cashton York’s life was saved, KOCO reported.

After the food was dislodged from young Cashton’s throat and he was rescued, Garrett became an instant hero, not just to his classmates and teachers but Cashton’s family as well.

"Extremely scary to know in a matter of seconds my child could have choked to death on food, at school when you're not around," York’s mother told WRAL. "There are not enough words to be grateful for saving him."

The Mayo Clinic lists step by step instructions on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver on someone if you ever are in a situation like Garrett:

Stand behind the person. Place one foot slightly in front of the other for balance. Wrap your arms around the waist. Tip the person forward slightly. If a child is choking, kneel down behind the child.

Make a fist with one hand. Position it slightly above the person's navel.

Grasp the fist with the other hand. Press hard into the abdomen with a quick, upward thrust — as if trying to lift the person up.

Perform between six and 10 abdominal thrusts until the blockage is dislodged.

