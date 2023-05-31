Video captured the agonizing moments after a Florida man lost his arm to an alligator.

Jordan Rivera survived, however, and after leaving the hospital with just one arm, he sat down with Inside Edition to talk about the nightmare.

He and his friends were about to leave Bandito‘s Restaurant in Port Charlotte, Florida, when he decided to relieve himself in a nearby pond because the bathroom line was too long.

"I made a little trip outside and walked out to the pond," Jordan tells Inside Edition.

It was after midnight, and out of nowhere he was attacked by the alligator.

"Next thing I know, I’m waking up in the hospital, dude," says Jordan. "My arm's wrapped up, I’m sedated."

Jordan says he is still not sure what exactly happened but believes he may have slipped on the ground.

"It all happened in one quick minute, maybe less than a minute," notes Jordan.

He also says that he owes his life to an Army vet and friend who saved him in his moment of need, calling them his "lifesvaers."

The alligator was identified the following day and euthanized.

Jordan meanwhile is making the most of his situation, and says things could be much worse.

"It’s not that bad. I still have my life and that’s how I look at it," says Jordan. "I can still dress myself shower, bathe - the essentials of life."

A GoFundMe has been created to help Jordan with medical bills.

