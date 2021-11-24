‘Seinfeld’ Actress Annie Korzen Proves You’re Never Too Old to Be a Popular TikTok Influencer

Entertainment
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:22 AM PST, November 24, 2021

The 82-year-old actress has racked up almost 300,000 fans on TikTok.

Annie Korzen might be more famous now than when she was on "Seinfeld," one of the biggest television shows of all time.

The 82-year-old actress has racked up fans on TikTok, amassing almost 300,000 followers. 

"I have always been, for the most part, an unemployed actor and an under-published writer," Annie explains. "I am now having more success in those two things than I have had in my whole life."

"Everything is completely spontaneous," Her friend and producer Mackenzie Morrison says about recording the videos. "I don't know what she is going to do before I hit record."

The point of Annie's hilarious antics? "I would like to change people's minds about what it is to be old," she said. "I'm still active, I'm still learning new things, and I'm not the only one.

"I am at the age where I am starting to lose a lot of friends. It's hard to deal with," she added. "But I read something the other day. Some rabbi said grieving is the price you pay for love."

Funny with a unique perspective for all ages, young and old. 

Related Stories

‘Seinfeld’ Actor Jerry Stiller Dies at 92 of Natural Causes, Says Son, Ben Stiller
Is 'Seinfeld' Offensive? Classic Series Is Coming Under Fire by Millennials
'Seinfeld' Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Opens Up About Cancer Battle: 'I Feel Very Strong'
‘Soup Nazi’ From ‘Seinfeld’ Is Making Big Bucks on CameoOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases
1

Preparing for a Safe Thanksgiving Holiday Amid Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

News
80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute
80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute
2

80 Thieves Ransack California Nordstrom in Smash-And-Grab Frenzy Lasting Less Than 1 Minute

Crime
Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier
Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier
3

Waukesha Parade Rampage Suspect Darrell Brooks Allegedly Ran Over Mother of His Child Days Earlier

Crime
2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released
2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released
4

2 of 17 Missionaries Kidnapped in Haiti Last Month Released

News
Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony
Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony
5

Russian Man Creates Solar-Powered Elevator for His Home's Balcony

Offbeat