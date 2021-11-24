Annie Korzen might be more famous now than when she was on "Seinfeld," one of the biggest television shows of all time.

The 82-year-old actress has racked up fans on TikTok, amassing almost 300,000 followers.

"I have always been, for the most part, an unemployed actor and an under-published writer," Annie explains. "I am now having more success in those two things than I have had in my whole life."

"Everything is completely spontaneous," Her friend and producer Mackenzie Morrison says about recording the videos. "I don't know what she is going to do before I hit record."

The point of Annie's hilarious antics? "I would like to change people's minds about what it is to be old," she said. "I'm still active, I'm still learning new things, and I'm not the only one.

"I am at the age where I am starting to lose a lot of friends. It's hard to deal with," she added. "But I read something the other day. Some rabbi said grieving is the price you pay for love."

Funny with a unique perspective for all ages, young and old.

