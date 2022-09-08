A self-identifying white supremacist who said he wanted to kill Black people has been discharged from the Army and is being federally charged by the Department of Justice for lying on an official form, according to court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Killian Mackeith Ryan, 21, a former member of the Army’s 82nd Airborne, who was stationed in in North Carolina, was arrested on August 26, after the military discharged him for misconduct, according to an Army spokesman who told Rolling Stone.

He was arrested after an investigation into his 2020 applications for security clearance turned up that he lied about his relationship with his father, the court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital show.

Ryan claimed on his official forms known as SF86, he had not spoken to his biological father, Richard Matthew Dillard, in over a decade, despite that the investigation concluded that he was communicating with his dad on social media and in phone conversations, the court documents show.

While perjury is a federal offence, the Department of Justice added that Ryan has extreme racist views and violent fantasies, the court papers say.

“I serve for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing n*****s,” was one of the messages sent by one of Ryan’s Instagram accounts, according to the court documents.

The investigation, which is part of the signed affidavit in the court documents, was conducted by FBI task force officer Tyler J. Newman.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment on this story and has not heard back.

It remains unclear if Ryan has entered a plea, Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina for records request and has not heard back.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Ryan’s attorney for comment and has not heard back.

Ryan has posted bond and is in the care of a custodian, according to his release conditions document obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

