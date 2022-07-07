A self-proclaimed “super hacker” took credit for managing to get into Disneyland’s Instagram account and filling it with racist and homophobic slurs, CBS News reported.

The hacker, who says his name is David Do, took over the Instagram account Thursday morning and crafted multiple posts with racist and homophobic slurs. He also posted that he “invented COVID,” according to CBS News.

He posted a photo of himself and a message that said he was sick of Disneyland employees mocking him.

"I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land," he wrote in the first hacked post at 3:50 a.m., PT. "...Who's the tough guy now Jerome?"

In another post he used racist and homophobic slurs including the N word.

The four posts and two stories, which have been taken down, were transmitted to Disneyland’s 8.4 million Instagram followers.

"Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning. We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation," a spokesperson told Newsweek.

The hacker did not make any demands for money or ransom, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

Disneyland is located in Southern California.

