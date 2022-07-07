Self-Proclaimed ‘Super Hacker’ Gets Into Disneyland’s Instagram Account and Fills It With Racial Slurs

News
Disneyland
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:06 AM PDT, July 7, 2022

The four posts and two stories, which have been taken down, were transmitted to Disneyland’s 8.4 million Instagram followers.

A self-proclaimed “super hacker” took credit for managing to get into Disneyland’s Instagram account and filling it with racist and homophobic slurs, CBS News reported.

The hacker, who says his name is David Do, took over the Instagram account Thursday morning and crafted multiple posts with racist and homophobic slurs. He also posted that he “invented COVID,” according to CBS News.

He posted a photo of himself and a message that said he was sick of Disneyland employees mocking him.

"I am a super hacker that is here to bring revenge upon Disney land," he wrote in the first hacked post at 3:50 a.m., PT. "...Who's the tough guy now Jerome?"

In another post he used racist and homophobic slurs including the N word.

The four posts and two stories, which have been taken down, were transmitted to Disneyland’s 8.4 million Instagram followers.

"Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning. We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation," a spokesperson told Newsweek.

The hacker did not make any demands for money or ransom, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

Disneyland is located in Southern California.

Related Stories

Hackers Steal More Than $600 Million in Cryptocurrency and Then Return Nearly Half Claiming It Was "For Fun!"
Doing This Can Stop Some Hackers From Stealing Your Phone Information, According to Experts
Search Is on for Hacker Who Tried Poisoning Florida Water Supply With Lye, Police Say
Anonymous Hackers Target Russian Websites to Retaliate for Ukraine InvasionNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Parents Outraged After They Say American Airlines Lost Track of Their 12-Year-Old Daughter at Miami Airport
Parents Outraged After They Say American Airlines Lost Track of Their 12-Year-Old Daughter at Miami Airport
1

Parents Outraged After They Say American Airlines Lost Track of Their 12-Year-Old Daughter at Miami Airport

News
Scottish Photographer Helps Save a Florida Couple's Wedding After They Lost All of Their Luggage
Scottish Photographer Helps Save a Florida Couple's Wedding After They Lost All of Their Luggage
2

Scottish Photographer Helps Save a Florida Couple's Wedding After They Lost All of Their Luggage

Human Interest
3 Women Seen Trashing Fast Food Restaurant After Reportedly Being Charged $1.75 for Extra Sauce
3 Women Seen Trashing Fast Food Restaurant After Reportedly Being Charged $1.75 for Extra Sauce
3

3 Women Seen Trashing Fast Food Restaurant After Reportedly Being Charged $1.75 for Extra Sauce

Crime
Highland Park Victim's Last Act Was Shielding His 2-Year-Old Son From Gunfire, Witnesses Say
Highland Park Victim's Last Act Was Shielding His 2-Year-Old Son From Gunfire, Witnesses Say
4

Highland Park Victim's Last Act Was Shielding His 2-Year-Old Son From Gunfire, Witnesses Say

Crime
Mystery as 3 Young People Vanish Within Same 50-Mile Radius in Texas Over 2 Months, Remains 1 Possibly Found
Mystery as 3 Young People Vanish Within Same 50-Mile Radius in Texas Over 2 Months, Remains 1 Possibly Found
5

Mystery as 3 Young People Vanish Within Same 50-Mile Radius in Texas Over 2 Months, Remains 1 Possibly Found

News