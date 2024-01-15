Seniors Citizens Known as the 'Card Crusaders' Make Thousands by Selling Handmade Greeting Cards

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:25 AM PST, January 15, 2024

The Card Crusaders show that you never outgrow creativity or companionship.

When the Card Crusaders meet at Fifty Forward, a middle Tennessee resource center for seniors, they do more than arts and crafts. Their handicrafts are a source of income for the Fifty Forward center.

Sets of holiday cards were their first product and in the first three years of the Crusader’s existence, their homemade greetings brought in almost $40,000. But for the 20 or so women, it’s more than creating pretty cards, it’s a support system for when life’s changes are hard.

They’re at least 50 years old, and as Marilyn Nevens divulged to WTVF, “If I make it 'til September, I'll make 100 (cards).”

Nevens’ husband died in 2000.

"Rather than just sit home and cry all the time, I thought I gotta get out," she said. "I still mourn him, but I found an outlet here which is wonderful.”

Their unique cards are sold on the Fifty Forward website and the ladies hope to showcase their products in boutiques and small businesses.

The Card Crusaders show that you never outgrow creativity or companionship.

Related Stories

Elderly Couple Found Dead In Home, Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
Woman Who Has Worked at McDonald's for 53 Years Has No Plans to Retire
Michael Strahan and Model Daughter Isabella Reveal Brain Cancer Battle
71-Year-Old Serial Bank Robber Arrested After Allegedly Stealing $64,000: LAPDCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

After Springing Fuel Leak, 1st US Spacecraft Headed to the Moon in 50 Years Is Lost in Space
After Springing Fuel Leak, 1st US Spacecraft Headed to the Moon in 50 Years Is Lost in Space
1

After Springing Fuel Leak, 1st US Spacecraft Headed to the Moon in 50 Years Is Lost in Space

Offbeat
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain
2

'Baywatch' Star Nicole Eggert Diagnosed With Stage 2 Breast Cancer After Pain, 25-Pound Weight Gain

Health
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him
3

YouTuber Trevor Jacob Says Staging Plane Crash Incident ‘Destroyed’ Him

Crime
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops
4

Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was 1000 Degrees: Cops

News
Oregon Man Finds Door That Flew Off Alaska Airlines Plane in His Backyard
Oregon Man Finds Door That Flew Off Alaska Airlines Plane in His Backyard
5

Oregon Man Finds Door That Flew Off Alaska Airlines Plane in His Backyard

News