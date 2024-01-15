When the Card Crusaders meet at Fifty Forward, a middle Tennessee resource center for seniors, they do more than arts and crafts. Their handicrafts are a source of income for the Fifty Forward center.

Sets of holiday cards were their first product and in the first three years of the Crusader’s existence, their homemade greetings brought in almost $40,000. But for the 20 or so women, it’s more than creating pretty cards, it’s a support system for when life’s changes are hard.

They’re at least 50 years old, and as Marilyn Nevens divulged to WTVF, “If I make it 'til September, I'll make 100 (cards).”

Nevens’ husband died in 2000.

"Rather than just sit home and cry all the time, I thought I gotta get out," she said. "I still mourn him, but I found an outlet here which is wonderful.”

Their unique cards are sold on the Fifty Forward website and the ladies hope to showcase their products in boutiques and small businesses.

The Card Crusaders show that you never outgrow creativity or companionship.