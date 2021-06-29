"Sesame Street" recently released a song, "Proud of Your Eyes," to address anti-Asian bullying and embrace Asian American identity.

The video shows a young girl named Analyn, who is of Filipino heritage, talking with Alan and Wes about a boy who had upset her.

This boy teased her for the shape of her eyes and left her wondering if her eyes were ugly, which transitioned into the song where Alan and Wes encouraged her to see the beauty in her features and culture.

This episode is part of Sesame Workshop’s “ABC’s of Racial Literacy” content under its “Coming Together” initiative.

This content, informed by studies like Coming Together: Family Reflections on Racism, are all aimed at aiding families in having conversations about race.

“At Sesame Workshop, we look at every issue through the lens of a child,” said Tanya Haider, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Research and Ventures. “Children are not colorblind; they start forming their own sense of identity and that of others at a young age.”

