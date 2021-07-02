Sha’Carri Richardson Apologizes for Positive Marijuana Test: ‘I'm Human’

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has apologized for testing positive for marijuana, saying she was in a state of “emotional panic” when she smoked pot after learning from a reporter that her biological mother had died.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said on “Today.”

Last month, Richardson was praised for winning the women’s 100-meter race in world record time in the U.S. Olympic trials, making her the fastest woman in America. To celebrate, she sprinted up the stands to hug her grandmother — a moment that was captured on video that was widely circulated online.

The track superstar was suspended for one month following the positive THC test, which will take her out of competing in the 100-meter race in Tokyo, although she still might be able to run in a relay.

"While we are heartbroken, a positive test for any banned substance comes with consequences,” the U.S. Olympic Committee said in a statement.

“I’m not making an excuse. I’m not looking for any empathy in my case,” Richardson said. “I’m human.”

Richardson promises that when her sanctions are up she will be back ready to compete once again.

