A candidate who is hoping to nab the Republican nomination for governor of New York in 2022 also asked for leniency for someone who pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan 6. Capitol riot.

On an official Lewis County letterhead to the judge, Sheriff Michael Carpinelli wrote that William Tryon, 71, is his “good friend” and asked the judge for leniency in the case, CBS News reported. In October, Tyron pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and admitted that he went inside a restricted building during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Carpinelli’s letter was submitted with six dozen other character letters, in an attempt to keep Tryon out of jail, CBS News.

On Friday, Tryon was sentenced to 50 days days in jail and ordered to pay $1,000 cash.

"I have known Mr. Tryon for some time and consider him a close friend,” Carpinelli told CBS News. “He has a strong passion in his heart for our country as do I. Sometimes that may cloud our good intentions, not meaning any harm. There was no harm. I would do the same for any citizen that I have known who has honor, respect and a good heart towards humanity."

Prosecutors were seeking jail time for Tryon because he was a part of a group that was explicitly told not to enter the Capitol building.

“He stood at the front of a mob that faced off with law enforcement officers at the entry to the Capitol,” prosecutors said of Tryon, who they claim "intentionally disregarded the officers because his intent to either interfere with or disrupt the Congressional proceedings was greater than compliance with the instructions given to him."

