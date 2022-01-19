Sheriff Seeking New York Governor Nomination Asks for Leniency for Capitol Rioter

News
Getty Images
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:31 AM PST, January 19, 2022

On an official Lewis County letterhead to the judge, Sheriff Michael Carpinelli wrote that William Tryon, 71, is his “good friend."

A candidate who is hoping to nab the Republican nomination for governor of New York in 2022 also asked for leniency for someone who pleaded guilty in connection with the Jan 6. Capitol riot.

On an official Lewis County letterhead to the judge, Sheriff Michael Carpinelli wrote that William Tryon, 71, is his “good friend” and asked the judge for leniency in the case, CBS News reported. In October, Tyron pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and admitted that he went inside a restricted building during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Carpinelli’s letter was submitted with six dozen other character letters, in an attempt to keep Tryon out of jail, CBS News.

On Friday, Tryon was sentenced to 50 days days in jail and ordered to pay $1,000 cash.

"I have known Mr. Tryon for some time and consider him a close friend,” Carpinelli told CBS News. “He has a strong passion in his heart for our country as do I. Sometimes that may cloud our good intentions, not meaning any harm. There was no harm. I would do the same for any citizen that I have known who has honor, respect and a good heart towards humanity."

Prosecutors were seeking jail time for Tryon because he was a part of a group that was explicitly told not to enter the Capitol building.

“He stood at the front of a mob that faced off with law enforcement officers at the entry to the Capitol,” prosecutors said of Tryon, who they claim "intentionally disregarded the officers because his intent to either interfere with or disrupt the Congressional proceedings was greater than compliance with the instructions given to him."  

Related Stories

One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today
Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist
Colin Powell’s Funeral Attended by Bush and Obama, Not TrumpPolitics

Trending on Inside Edition

Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder
Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder
1

Andy Parker Wants Social Media Sites to Remove Traumatic Videos of His Daughter Alison Parker's Murder

Human Interest
Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen
Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen
2

Some Hertz Customers Are Getting Arrested for Theft of Rental Cars Incorrectly Reported as Stolen

Investigative
Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco
Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco
3

Woman Wrongly Charged Nearly $10,000 for 1-Mile Cab Ride in San Francisco

News
What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff
What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff
4

What Happened to Khaleesi Cuthriell? Searching for Justice in Case of Missing Toddler Presumed Dead by Sheriff

Crime
Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday
5

Shelter Dogs Dress Up Like Betty White to Celebrate What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday

Entertainment