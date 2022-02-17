He was just doing his job when one man says he was shot in the back during an attempted carjacking.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, was delivering newspapers in Ladue, Missouri, when a car cut him off and forced him to stop his vehicle, police said he told them.

Two gunmen tried to force him out of his car, but he fooled them by saying there was a police car behind them, officials said.

“They turned, and right then I just gunned the vehicle," he said. “The car in front of me tried to swerve to the right to stop me, and I slipped around them.”

Then the gunfire started.

“They started firing on me within the first second or two. Three or four struck the vehicle. One went through the seat and hit me in the back,” he said.

The man managed to drive to a retirement community and found a police officer there, and he explained what happened.

The delivery driver was not seriously injured, and police told KMOV they don’t believe he was specifically targeted.

“We had a car that had a few criminals in it who were out here looking to do something, and he happened to cross their path,” Ladue Police Chief Ken Andreski, Jr. said.

Authorities think the suspects were driving a red car and hope people in the area may have caught them on their doorbell cameras. The investigation is ongoing.

