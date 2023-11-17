Singer Cassie Files Graphic Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against P Diddy

Details have emerged from the graphic lawsuit filed by Cassie accusing P Diddy of sexual assault and rape.

The lawsuit against singer P Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, was filed by his former girlfriend Cassie, a singer, whose full name is Casandra Ventura.

The allegations in the suit are so graphic that the 35-page document begins will a yellow-colored trigger warning. In it, she claims she was trapped by Combs in a “cycle of abuse, violence, and sex trafficking.”

Among the claims was that Combs raped her in her own home after she tried to leave him. It also claims that Combs violently kicked her in the face, which caused such profuse bleeding that he panicked and ordered his staff to bring Ventura to the London Hotel in Los Angeles to recover.

At that same hotel, Ventura claims Combs forced her to do drugs and have sex with other men in what he called a “freak off," which he allegedly filmed.

The lawsuit also alleged that during these sessions Ventura was forced to wear lingerie and had to pour oil over her body.

Singer Aubry Oday, who made an appearance on Combs’ MTV reality show, "Making the Band," came out in support of Ventura, saying, “It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry ... I’m in complete support of her."

The lawsuit comes as Combs was given the key to New York City in Times Square and recently was awarded the BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ventura filed her suit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows for people to seek legal redress years following allegations of abuse. The deadline for filing this lawsuit is next week and if the jury finds the claims to be true, they could award her tens of millions of dollars, according to noted trial lawyer Arthur Aidala.

Combs’ lawyer denies the allegations and is calling them ‘outrageous.’