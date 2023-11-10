Keke Palmer came forward to say she is a victim of domestic violence.

Palmer was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, who is the father of her 8-month-old son, Leodis, after submitting shocking images taken from surveillance video. She shared disturbing photos she says show the father of her child lunging for her neck and throwing her over a couch.

In the court documents, Palmer says the abuse included “striking and grabbing me around the neck and threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him.”

The actress alleged the domestic violence occurred at her Los Angeles home over two years. Photos from 2022 show Jackson allegedly manhandling her.

She also accuses him of “hitting me in front of our son,” and “spewing profanities about me to our son.”

The court granted Palmer temporary custody of her son.

Palmer’s mother, Sharon, weighed in on the accusations Thursday night, saying she reached out to Jackson’s brother.

“I went to Sharonus Jackson a year ago and told him his brother was abusing my daughter,” Sharon said.

Palmer caused a social media stir when she appeared with Usher at his Las Vegas concert. The actress was wearing a body suit under a sheer dress, which bothered her now ex-boyfriend.

“It’s the outfit… you a mom,” Darius Jackson tweeted.

Palmer and Jackson did not respond to Inside Edition’s request for comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are free and confidential with trained, expert advocates. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.