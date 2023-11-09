A Florida father who had previously served prison time for second-degree murder was arrested this week after he attacked a 16-year-old who had beenin a fight with his son, authorities said.

Jarrett McCabe has been charged with a felony count of battery in Polk County and was released Wednesday on $500 bond, according to online jail records.

McCabe, 47, told deputies he had gone to a school bus stop after a neighbor said his son had been jumped by fellow students, according to authorities. The father said he had slapped a 16-year-old boy with an open hand during a confrontation, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

But a DoorDash delivery driver told investigators McCabe had repeatedly punched the boy, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

“It’s understandable that a dad would be upset about his son getting jumped, but waiting at a bus stop to beat up a kid is not the kind of example you want to be setting for your child. Based on this and his criminal history, he clearly has anger-management issues,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to Polk County court records. McCabe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 1997 and was sentenced to state prison, where he served nearly seven years.

It was later determined that McCabe's son had not been jumped, but had recently fought with two boys in separate incidents, the sheriff said in his statement.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to McCabe for comment. He has no attorney of record, according to online court records. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 14, and he has not entered a plea, court records showed.