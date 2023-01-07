The sister of the man who allegedly slaughtered four the University of Idaho students in the middle of the night appeared in a 2011 slasher flick.

Amanda Kohberger starred in "Two Days Back," a film about a group of friends who walk into the woods and soon find themselves in harm's way.

Inside Edition sat down with the director of the film, Kevin Alexander Boon, to discuss his casting choice in the wake of police arresting Amanda's brother Bryan Kohberger for allegedly murdering Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, on Nov. 13.

"The first reaction was shock," Kevin tells Inside Edition when asked for his response to the identity of the alleged Idaho murderer. "The first reaction is, 'Oh my god! You're kidding.'"

Kevin says that Amanda got her role in the 2011 film by coming to an open casting.

"She came and auditioned. We liked her and offered her one of the major roles," says Kevin.

Now, Kevin finds the similarities between his movie and real life to be a bit too blurred.

"You gotta also think it's an eerie coincidence, what happened in Idaho and these young people being killed," he says.

Amanda, 34, spent Tuesday afternoon sitting in a Pennsylvania courtroom supporting her brother during an extradition hearing.

Kohberger maintains he is innocent of these crimes.

He appeared in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday after being extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was advised of his rights and formally charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and a felony burglary charge.

He could be facing life in prison or the death penalty is convicted of any of those murder charges.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Jail and will next appear in court on Jan. 12 for a status conference.

