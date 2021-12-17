The sister of a missing 5-year-old in Washington told investigators her sibling had been "eaten by wolves" and was "no longer around," according to published reports.

Authorities began looking for Oakley Carlson on Dec. 6, after her school principal requested a welfare check on the child, reported KCPQ-TV, citing court records. The principal said she had not seen Oakley for months, and had heard the child's 6-year-old sister make disturbing comments about Oakley during a sleepover at the principal's home.

Oakley's sister told the principal's child "Oakley is no more" and "there is no Oakley," the school administrator told Grays Harbor County Sheriff's investigators, the station reported.

In a forensic interview with a child advocate, Oakley's sister also said "her mother Jordan had told her not to talk about Oakley" and that "she had gone out into the woods and had been eaten by wolves," according to court documents, the station reported.

Parents Jordan Bowers, 32, and Andrew Carlson, 36, are considered persons of interest in their child's disappearance, the sheriff's department said in a statement earlier this month. The missing child's case is considered "criminal" and "suspicious," the statement said, but they have not been charged in connection with her disappearance.

The parents are currently in custody and have been charged with second-degree abandonment of a dependent person for allegedly withholding prescription medicine from Oakley's 6-year-old sister, the sheriff's department said.

Both are being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

"The medicine has been withheld for approximately 15 months. The medication is necessary for her physical wellbeing and puts her at risk for physical impairment and could eventually result in death," the department said in a statement.

Oakley's parents told investigators they last saw their daughter on Nov. 30, the sheriff's department said. Searches at the family's home and property have thus far found nothing, the department said.

"The parents have given no indication that Oakley is in the care of an adult and cannot account for her whereabouts or condition," the sheriff's statement said.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information on the case, or who has seen Oakley since early this year, to contact the department at 360-533-8765, or reach out to Det. Sgt. Paul Logan at 360-964-1729 or email sodetectives@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.

The investigation into Oakley's disappearance is ongoing, authorities said.

Related Stories