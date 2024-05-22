A skydiver dropped his phone from 12,000 feet in the air. He later found it and it turned out, it was still working.

Frank Carballido’s phone fell out of his pocket during a tandem skydive. When the 27-year-old landed on the ground, he did not realize at first that his phone was gone.

“I thought I had my phone on me, but when I landed and went to take it out of my pocket, I realized it wasn’t there,” Carballido tells Inside Edition. “I had no idea at which point it fell. I had to go back through the camera and go back and forth that exact second where it fell out of my pocket.”

Carballido used the “Find my Device” feature to pinpoint his phone’s exact coordinates in Zephyrhills, Florida.

The following day, with his mother’s phone in hand, Carballido followed a path through the woods on his bike and found his Samsung Galaxy on the ground.

“I was surprised that it was intact, like there was just nothing wrong with it. It still had 65% battery,” Carballido says. “Everything works perfectly fine.”

Carballido says his phone had a case he bought for $15 on Amazon. And the next time he goes skydiving, Carballido says, he will zip his pockets to keep his phone secure.