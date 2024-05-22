Youth Baseball Team Practices ‘Drop and Cover’ Drills After Shooting During Game

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:54 AM PDT, May 22, 2024

“We’d heard a few pops to start with and it took a second to say, ‘Okay is that firecrackers or is that something else,’” mother Denise Rutter-Land tells Inside Edition.

A youth baseball team has implemented drop-and-cover drills in their training after gunshots rang out in the middle of a game.

A barrage of gunshots rang out Sunday shortly after the start of a youth baseball game in Auburn, Washington, when a fight broke out at a park near the baseball diamond. Both teams cleared the field.

Mother Denise Rutter-Land was watching her son,16-year-old Ryan, play.

“We’d heard a few pops to start with and it took a second to say, ‘Okay is that firecrackers or is that something else?’ And then the second volley that started, then definitely knew that those were gunshots,” Denise tells Inside Edition.

Similar incidents have happened before.

At a high school baseball game near Chicago two years ago, players and coaches can be seen on video taking cover amid sounds of bullets nearby.

That same week, little leaguers in South Carolina fled a baseball field after a shooting broke out in a parking lot.

No one in the stands or on the field got hurt at Sunday’s shooting. The baseball players gathered the next night to practice taking cover in case it happens again.

According to police, the shooting started after two groups in two separate vehicles nearby got involved in a dispute. At least one person started the shooting, authorities say.

Related Stories

Rescuers Sing ‘Stayin Alive’ While Giving CPR to Cyclist
Anguished Dad of Child Who Killed Himself Vows to Battle Bullying
12-Year-Old Died by Suicide Because of Bullying at School: Family
Some California Homeowners Install Electric Fences on Doors to Keep Bears AwayAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise
1

US Air Force Rescues 12-Year-Old Boy With Life-Threatening Medical Emergency From Cruise

News
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA
2

Coworkers of Massachusetts Woman Whose 4 Children Were Found Dead in Freezer Never Knew She Was Pregnant: DA

News
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'
3

New York Man With Gun to Head Thwarts Muggers in Central Park: 'I Got Lucky'

Crime
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
4

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
5

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime