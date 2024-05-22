A youth baseball team has implemented drop-and-cover drills in their training after gunshots rang out in the middle of a game.

A barrage of gunshots rang out Sunday shortly after the start of a youth baseball game in Auburn, Washington, when a fight broke out at a park near the baseball diamond. Both teams cleared the field.

Mother Denise Rutter-Land was watching her son,16-year-old Ryan, play.

“We’d heard a few pops to start with and it took a second to say, ‘Okay is that firecrackers or is that something else?’ And then the second volley that started, then definitely knew that those were gunshots,” Denise tells Inside Edition.

Similar incidents have happened before.

At a high school baseball game near Chicago two years ago, players and coaches can be seen on video taking cover amid sounds of bullets nearby.

That same week, little leaguers in South Carolina fled a baseball field after a shooting broke out in a parking lot.

No one in the stands or on the field got hurt at Sunday’s shooting. The baseball players gathered the next night to practice taking cover in case it happens again.

According to police, the shooting started after two groups in two separate vehicles nearby got involved in a dispute. At least one person started the shooting, authorities say.