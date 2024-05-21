One couple celebrated a wedding anniversary by going base jumping.

Heather and Ryan Crochet honored their 11th anniversary with a 1,200-foot cliff tandem jump in Moab, Utah.

Video taken at the time of the leap showed how terrified Heath was as she edged close to the cliff.

When Heather was asked if there was anything she wanted to say before the jump, Heather responded, “Yes, I hate my husband,” with some laughter.

Ryan took the jump first. Watching her husband's leap added to Heather’s growing panic. Ryan hit the ground with a small tumble but landed successfully.

Heather tells Inside Edition she was telling herself not to look down before she jumped. “If I looked down I probably would have freaked out more than what you saw in the video,” she says. “As soon as we landed I was right back to loving [Ryan].”

Heather suggests going to the beach for their 12th anniversary next year.